Keynal II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Baglietto , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2011.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Keynal II measures 30.48 feet in length and has a beam of 7.10 feet.

Keynal II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Keynal II has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Keynal II has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Keynal II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Keynal II is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.