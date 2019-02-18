We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 30.48m
Year 1993
Keynal II
1993|
Motor Yacht
Keynal II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Baglietto , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2011.
Design
Keynal II measures 30.48 feet in length and has a beam of 7.10 feet.
Keynal II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Keynal II has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.
Keynal II has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Keynal II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Keynal II is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.