Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 38.1m
Year 2012

Kha Shing 125-126

2012

|

Motor Yacht

Kha Shing 125-126 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. , in Taiwan.

Design

Kha Shing 125-126 measures 38.10 metres in length.

Kha Shing 125-126 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Kha Shing Enterprises Co..

Other Specifications

Kha Shing 125-126 has a hull NB of 125-126.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Kha Shing Enterprises Co. yachts
Featured Events