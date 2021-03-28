We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 38.1m
Year 2012
Kha Shing 125-126
2012|
Motor Yacht
Kha Shing 125-126 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. , in Taiwan.
Design
Kha Shing 125-126 measures 38.10 metres in length.
Kha Shing 125-126 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Kha Shing Enterprises Co..
Other Specifications
Kha Shing 125-126 has a hull NB of 125-126.