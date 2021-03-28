Kha Shing 125-126 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. , in Taiwan.

Design

Kha Shing 125-126 measures 38.10 metres in length.

Kha Shing 125-126 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Kha Shing Enterprises Co..

Other Specifications

Kha Shing 125-126 has a hull NB of 125-126.