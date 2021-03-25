Read online now
Length 34.14m
Year 2012

Kha Shing JO1

2012

|

Motor Yacht

Kha Shing JO1 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. , in Taiwan.

Design

Kha Shing JO1 measures 34.14 metres in length.

Kha Shing JO1 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Kha Shing Enterprises Co..

Accommodation

Kha Shing JO1 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Kha Shing JO1 has a hull NB of JO1.

Build Team

