Khaleesi is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1996 by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2004.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Khaleesi measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.46 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 156 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Khaleesi has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Khaleesi also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Khaleesi has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Khaleesi has a fuel capacity of 21,400 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,850 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Khaleesi accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Khaleesi has a hull NB of C.8804.

Khaleesi is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.