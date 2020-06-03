Khalidia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Atlantic Shipbuilding Company.

Khalidia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Atlantic Shipbuilding Company.

Design

Khalidia measures 44.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.62 metres and a beam of 7.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 307 tonnes.

Khalidia has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by P.B. Pandelis.

Khalidia also features naval architecture by Kervarec.

Performance and Capabilities

Khalidia has a top speed of 14.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Khalidia has a fuel capacity of 45,420 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Khalidia is MCA compliant