Khalidia
1962|
Motor Yacht
Khalidia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Atlantic Shipbuilding Company.
Design
Khalidia measures 44.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.62 metres and a beam of 7.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 307 tonnes.
Khalidia has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by P.B. Pandelis.
Khalidia also features naval architecture by Kervarec.
Performance and Capabilities
Khalidia has a top speed of 14.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Khalidia has a fuel capacity of 45,420 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Khalidia is MCA compliant