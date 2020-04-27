Khalilah is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay, WI, United States.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Khalilah measures 49.00 metres in length and has a beam of 10.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 485 tonnes.

Khalilah has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Khalilah also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Accommodation

Khalilah accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Khalilah has a hull NB of PJ 265.