Length 49m
Year 2014
Khalilah
2014|
Motor Yacht
Khalilah is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay, WI, United States.
Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.
Design
Khalilah measures 49.00 metres in length and has a beam of 10.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 485 tonnes.
Khalilah has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Palmer Johnson Yachts.
Khalilah also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.
Accommodation
Khalilah accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Khalilah has a hull NB of PJ 265.