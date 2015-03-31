Read online now
Length 28.7m
Year 2005

Khamsin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Khamsin measures 28.7 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.0 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Khamsin has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Khamsin has a fuel capacity of 2,300 litres, and a water capacity of 350 litres.

Accommodation

Khamsin accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 1 crew members.

Other Specifications

Khamsin flies the flag of BVI.

Build Team

