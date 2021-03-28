Khansaheb is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Seaspray Marine Services & Engineering.

Design

Khansaheb measures 36.00 metres in length.

Khansaheb has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Seaspray Marine Services & Engineering.

Khansaheb also features naval architecture by Seaspray Marine Services & Engineering.

Performance and Capabilities

Khansaheb has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.