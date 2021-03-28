We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 36m
Year 2006
Khansaheb
2006|
Motor Yacht
Khansaheb is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Seaspray Marine Services & Engineering.
Design
Khansaheb measures 36.00 metres in length.
Khansaheb has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Seaspray Marine Services & Engineering.
Khansaheb also features naval architecture by Seaspray Marine Services & Engineering.
Performance and Capabilities
Khansaheb has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.