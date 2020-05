Khozam (formerly Vulkan) is a 77.40m (253' 11" ft) motor yacht, custom built in 1975 by Schichau Unterwesser in Bremerhaven (Germany).

This vessel's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Schichau Unterwesser. Khozam was last refitted in 2009. She is also capable of a top speed of 18 knots, and has a cruising speed of 16 knots driven by her her 634,000-litre fuel tanks.