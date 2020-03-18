Read online now
Length 34.14m
Year 2008

Kidi One

2008

Motor Yacht

Kidi One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Leopard Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Kidi One measures 34.14 metres in length and has a beam of 7.34 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 184 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Kidi One has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 33.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Kidi One accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

42Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.34m

crew:

5

draft:

-
