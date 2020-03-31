Read online now
Length 44.4m
Year 2003

Kijo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Heesen Yachts.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Kijo measures 44.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.

Kijo has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Kijo also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Kijo has a top speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Accommodation

Kijo accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kijo has a hull NB of 11943.

Build Team

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

26Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

8.5m

crew:

8

draft:

2.5m
