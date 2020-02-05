Kimberly is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Kimberly measures 39.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.90 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Kimberly has an aluminium hull.

Kimberly also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Kimberly has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Kimberly accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins.