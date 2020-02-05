Length 39m
Year 2000
Kimberly
Motor Yacht
Kimberly is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.
Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.
Design
Kimberly measures 39.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.90 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Kimberly has an aluminium hull.
Kimberly also features naval architecture by Vripack.
Performance and Capabilities
Kimberly has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Kimberly accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins.