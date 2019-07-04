Kimberly II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Mondomarine .

Kimberly II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Mondomarine .

Design

Kimberly II measures 42.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.66 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 490 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Kimberly II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Ruggiero srl.

Ruggiero S.r.l. specialises in the design and engineering of motor yachts, collaborating with the most important Italian Shipyards and with international companies.

Performance and Capabilities

Kimberly II has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Kimberly II has a fuel capacity of 95,000 litres, and a water capacity of 21,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kimberly II accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kimberly II is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 48.

Kimberly II is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.