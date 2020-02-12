King Baby is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Benetti.

Design

King Baby measures 25.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

King Baby has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

King Baby has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

King Baby has a fuel capacity of 18,016 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.

Accommodation

King Baby accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.