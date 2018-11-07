King Baby is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by IAG in Zhuhai, China.

Design

King Baby measures 42.7 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet.

King Baby has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

King Baby also features naval architecture by R.E.D.S..

Performance and Capabilities

King Baby has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

King Baby has a fuel capacity of 34,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

Accommodation

King Baby accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

King Baby has a hull NB of 135/1.

King Baby is a RINA class yacht.