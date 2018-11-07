We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 42.7m
Year 2016
King Baby
Motor Yacht
King Baby is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by IAG in Zhuhai, China.
Design
King Baby measures 42.7 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet.
King Baby has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.
King Baby also features naval architecture by R.E.D.S..
Performance and Capabilities
King Baby has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.
King Baby has a fuel capacity of 34,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.
Accommodation
King Baby accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
King Baby has a hull NB of 135/1.
King Baby is a RINA class yacht.