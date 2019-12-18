King K is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

King K is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

King K measures 41.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.54 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 378 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

King K has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

King K also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

King K has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

King K has a fuel capacity of 55,400 litres, and a water capacity of 18,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

King K accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

King K is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 740.

King K flies the flag of the UK.