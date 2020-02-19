Kingdom 5KR is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 1993.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Kingdom 5KR measures 86.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.70 metres and a beam of 13.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,768 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Kingdom 5KR has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Her interior design is by LUIGI STURCHIO.

Kingdom 5KR also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Kingdom 5KR has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Kingdom 5KR has a fuel capacity of 615,000 litres, and a water capacity of 181,000 litres.

She also has a range of 8,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kingdom 5KR accommodates up to 22 guests in 11 cabins. She also houses room for up to 31 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kingdom 5KR has a hull NB of FB116.

Kingdom 5KR is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Saudia Arabia.