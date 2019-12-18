Kingdom Come is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2015.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Kingdom Come measures 60.55 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 874 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Kingdom Come has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Larvor.

Kingdom Come also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Kingdom Come has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Kingdom Come has a fuel capacity of 115,000 litres, and a water capacity of 51,000 litres.

Accommodation

Kingdom Come accommodates up to 18 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kingdom Come has a White hull, whose NB is 735.

Kingdom Come is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.