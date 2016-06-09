We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Kinki
2009|
Motor Yacht
Kinki is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Kinki measures 28.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Kinki has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Kinki has a top speed of 38.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.
Kinki has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
Accommodation
Kinki accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.