Length 28.1m
Year 2009

Kinki

2009

Motor Yacht

Kinki is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Kinki measures 28.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Kinki has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Kinki has a top speed of 38.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Kinki has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Kinki accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

38Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.3m

crew:

3

draft:

2m
