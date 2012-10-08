Kintali is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Kintali measures 25.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 65 tonnes.

Kintali has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Kintali has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Kintali has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Kintali accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.