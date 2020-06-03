Kintaro is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Kintaro is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Kintaro measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Kintaro has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Kintaro also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Kintaro has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Kintaro has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kintaro accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kintaro has a hull NB of 665.

Kintaro is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Greece.