Kipany is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Intermarine .
Design
Kipany measures 35.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres.
Kipany has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by MP Group.
Her interior design is by Paola D. Smith & Associates.
Kipany also features naval architecture by Intermarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Kipany has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Kipany has a fuel capacity of 27,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Kipany accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Kipany has a hull NB of 65.