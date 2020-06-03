Kipany is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Intermarine .

Kipany is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Intermarine .

Design

Kipany measures 35.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres.

Kipany has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by MP Group.

Her interior design is by Paola D. Smith & Associates.

Kipany also features naval architecture by Intermarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Kipany has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Kipany has a fuel capacity of 27,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kipany accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kipany has a hull NB of 65.