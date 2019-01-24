Kirios
2006|
Motor Yacht
Kirios is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Astondoa and most recently refitted in 2015.
Design
Kirios measures 31.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.00 metres.
Kirios has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Astondoa.
Kirios also features naval architecture by Astondoa.
Model
Kirios is a semi-custom Astondoa 102 GLX model.
Other yachts based on this Astondoa 102 GLX semi-custom model include: Caspian King, Celtic Dawn, Naukrator, Pitina, Wind Song VI, Blosson, Astondoa 102, Lady Biza, Mashallah.
Performance and Capabilities
Kirios has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Kirios has a fuel capacity of 12,600 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.
Accommodation
Kirios accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Kirios flies the flag of Spain.