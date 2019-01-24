Kirios is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Astondoa and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Kirios measures 31.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.00 metres.

Kirios has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Astondoa.

Kirios also features naval architecture by Astondoa.

Model

Kirios is a semi-custom Astondoa 102 GLX model.

Other yachts based on this Astondoa 102 GLX semi-custom model include: Caspian King, Celtic Dawn, Naukrator, Pitina, Wind Song VI, Blosson, Astondoa 102, Lady Biza, Mashallah.

Performance and Capabilities

Kirios has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Kirios is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Astondoa and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Kirios measures 31.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.00 metres.

Kirios has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Astondoa.

Kirios also features naval architecture by Astondoa.

Model

Kirios is a semi-custom Astondoa 102 GLX model.

Other yachts based on this Astondoa 102 GLX semi-custom model include: Caspian King, Celtic Dawn, Naukrator, Pitina, Wind Song VI, Blosson, Astondoa 102, Lady Biza, Mashallah.

Performance and Capabilities

Kirios has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Kirios has a fuel capacity of 12,600 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.

Accommodation

Kirios accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kirios flies the flag of Spain.