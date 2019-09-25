Kirkland is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Brooke Marine and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Kirkland measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 378 tonnes.

Kirkland has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Kirkland also features naval architecture by Burness Corlett - Three Quays Limited.

Performance and Capabilities

Kirkland has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Kirkland is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Brooke Marine and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Kirkland measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 378 tonnes.

Kirkland has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Kirkland also features naval architecture by Burness Corlett - Three Quays Limited.

Performance and Capabilities

Kirkland has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Kirkland has a fuel capacity of 50,535 litres, and a water capacity of 8,400 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kirkland accommodates up to 9 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kirkland is a Lloyds Classification +100 A1, LMC class yacht.