Kismet is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Lurssen Yachts in Rendsburg, Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Kismet measures 95.20 feet in length and has a beam of 13.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2,700 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Kismet has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Kismet also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Kismet has a top speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Kismet accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 28 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kismet is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 13678.

Kismet is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.