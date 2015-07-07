Feadship launched Kiss on Valentine's Day in 2015. With this timely launch, Feadship displayed their ability to create truly ground-breaking custom yachts in the 40-50 metre market, along with revered design studios Dubois Naval Architects and Redman Whiteley Dixon.

This powerful and purposeful exterior is the second Dubois design built by the Feadship yard to date, featuring a metallic black hull and immediately distinctive profile with a wealth of distinctive design features. Her contrasting interior was created by Redman Whiteley Dixon, which creates a welcome and calming atmosphere for those stepping on board the ultra-modern superyacht.

Kiss features an unusual layout as her dedicated owners deck with al fresco dining is something usually found on yachts over 50m, however the innovative use of space on board welcomes 12 guests in complete comfort with 3 twins, 2 doubles and plenty of features linking guests to the water outside.

One of the main innovations pushing this is a sunroof which opens to bring light into the interior, creating an open space to breathe and feel the wind of the ocean. Adding to the al fresco pleasures include a sun-deck with Jacuzzi, a transom swim platform and a special underwater ‘play-pen’.

Kiss has transatlantic range and is powered by two 1,450hp Caterpillars, giving it a top speed of 16.5 knots and very economical cruising at 14 knots.