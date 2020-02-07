The 53.34 metre (175’) custom-built Kisses yacht was launched in 2000 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by De Voogt Naval Architects, the in-house design studio who were also responsible for the naval architecture and layout on board; creating a complete package of comfortable living.

The George Larson and Robert Knack interior flows through the layout offering ample accommodation for 10 guests in both style and comfort. Kisses, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 11 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

Refitted in 2008, the sleek exterior reflects the elegance on board, offering distinctive Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 9.80 metres (32’1”). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 15.40 knots with a cruising speed of 12 knots in complete comfort in all weather conditions, capable of taking those on board across ranges of 3400 nautical miles.