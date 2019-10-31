Kitty is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Timmerman Yachts.

Continuing a shipbuilding tradition that dates back as far as the 17th century, Russian shipyard Timmerman Yachts constructs first-class displacement motor yachts designed to withstand harsh northern conditions.

Design

Kitty measures 39.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.43 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 396 tonnes.

Kitty has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Her interior design is by Larvor.

Kitty also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Kitty has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kitty accommodates up to 10 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kitty is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 40-1.