Kivircik is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Mengi-Yay, in Turkey.

Design

Kivircik measures 37.49 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 7.29 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 242 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Kivircik has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Kivircik also features naval architecture by Mengi-Yay.

Performance and Capabilities

Kivircik has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Kivircik has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Kivircik accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kivircik has a hull NB of 76.

Kivircik is a Registro Italiano class yacht. She flies the flag of Turkey.