Kjef is a custom motor yacht launched in 1957 by Silvers and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Kjef measures 26.70 feet in length and has a beam of 5.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 91 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Kjef has a teak on oak hull with a teak superstructure.

Her exterior design is by John Bain.

Kjef also features naval architecture by John Bain.

Performance and Capabilities

Kjef has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Kjef is a custom motor yacht launched in 1957 by Silvers and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Kjef measures 26.70 feet in length and has a beam of 5.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 91 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Kjef has a teak on oak hull with a teak superstructure.

Her exterior design is by John Bain.

Kjef also features naval architecture by John Bain.

Performance and Capabilities

Kjef has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Kjef has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kjef accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kjef flies the flag of the Netherlands.