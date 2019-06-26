Klobuk is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Custom Line and most recently refitted in 2018.

Klobuk is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Custom Line and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Klobuk measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Klobuk has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Klobuk also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Klobuk has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Klobuk has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Klobuk accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Klobuk has a hull NB of 30/14.