Knickerbocker is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2001.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Knickerbocker measures 35.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 159 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Knickerbocker has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.

Her interior design is by John Munford Design.

Knickerbocker also features naval architecture by Sparkman & Stephens.

Performance and Capabilities

Knickerbocker has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Knickerbocker has a fuel capacity of 14,150 litres, and a water capacity of 8,270 litres.

Accommodation

Knickerbocker accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Knickerbocker has a hull NB of PJ 210.

Knickerbocker flies the flag of the USA.