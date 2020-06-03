Knot Hours is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cheoy Lee.

Design

Knot Hours measures 24.38 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak with a frp superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by M.G. Burvenich Designs.

Knot Hours has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Knot Hours has a fuel capacity of 10,220 litres, and a water capacity of 2,082 litres.

Accommodation

Knot Hours accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Knot Hours has a White hull.

Knot Hours flies the flag of Marshall Islands .