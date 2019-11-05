Kogo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Alstom in Lorient, France.

Kogo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Alstom in Lorient, France.

Design

Kogo measures 71.71 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 14.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,892 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Kogo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Kogo also features naval architecture by Alstom .

Performance and Capabilities

Kogo has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a two azipods propulsion system.

Kogo has a fuel capacity of 202,000 litres, and a water capacity of 57,000 litres.

She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kogo accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 21 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kogo is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 829.

Kogo is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.