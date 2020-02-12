Koheilan is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2008.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Koheilan measures 25.34 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 5.23 feet.

Koheilan has a steel hull.

Koheilan also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Lavagna.

Performance and Capabilities

Koheilan has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Koheilan accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Koheilan flies the flag of Malta.