We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 34.1m
Year 2012
Koji
2012|
Motor Yacht
Koji is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Leopard Yachts, in Italy.
Design
Koji measures 34.10 metres in length.
Koji has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Studio Bacigalupo.
Koji also features naval architecture by Studio Bacigalupo.
Accommodation
Koji accommodates up to 1 guests .
Other Specifications
Koji has a hull NB of 34/18.