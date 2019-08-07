Kokomo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Alloy Yachts, in New Zealand.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Kokomo measures 58.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.05 metres and a beam of 10.90 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Kokomo has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Kokomo also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Kokomo has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kokomo accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Kokomo has a hull NB of AY39.

Kokomo is a Lloyds X100 A1 SSC Yacht Mono G6 MCH class yacht.