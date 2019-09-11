The ISA 630 is a 63m motor yacht, which launched in April 2010 from ISA Yachts. This luxury vessel's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Andrea Vallicelli and ISA Yachts, whilst the yacht's interior has been designed by Patrick Knowles.

ISA 630 has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 12m and a 6.25m draft. ISA 630 is built to comply with MCA and LY2 standards.

The yacht’s large sundeck is divided in to several areas: a large pool, bar and sunbathing area are situated forward, whilst aft there is a panoramic seating area with large comfortable sofas.

The ISA 630 also offers a beach area, designed to allow owners and guests to enjoy the sea from the aft swim area. The adjoining garage also provides a wide, open space when the tenders are launched.

Inside, the 63m superyacht offers a generous interior with a wide main deck. Natural sunlight filters through the continuous main saloon window, which finishes at a large, sliding door, blending interior and outside spaces.

The yacht’s contemporary interior has been designed by Patrick Knowles Designs and offers the ultimate in relaxation, with tropical influences reflecting the owner’s wish to feel as if they are on holiday each time they board the superyacht.

