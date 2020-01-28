Vent d'Est (ex Red Dragon, African Queen) designed by Dubois naval Architects was the first Vitters 42.9-metre (140 ft) yacht and was so successful that the design became a series of three.

Her powerful performance, created by a streamlined deckhouse and cockpit, make Red Dragon attractive as both a cruising and racing yacht. While her draught was limited to below 4 metre (13 ft), a good performance is made possible by a streamlined but highly stable hull shape.



The interior, designed by Redman Whiteley Dixon Design, is finished in dark stained mahogany with crisp, sharp lines which exude a contemporary feel. Bathrooms are finished in black marble, completed by white marble trim. Next to an impressive master stateroom, Red Dragon has three guestrooms each with en suite shower.