Length 42.9m
Year 2002

Vent d'Est (ex Red Dragon, African Queen) designed by Dubois naval Architects was the first Vitters 42.9-metre (140 ft) yacht and was so successful that the design became a series of three.

Her powerful performance, created by a streamlined deckhouse and cockpit, make Red Dragon attractive as both a cruising and racing yacht. While her draught was limited to below 4 metre (13 ft), a good performance is made possible by a streamlined but highly stable hull shape.

The interior, designed by Redman Whiteley Dixon Design, is finished in dark stained mahogany with crisp, sharp lines which exude a contemporary feel. Bathrooms are finished in black marble, completed by white marble trim. Next to an impressive master stateroom, Red Dragon has three guestrooms each with en suite shower.

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

9m

crew:

6

draft:

4m
