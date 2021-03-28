Korenoc is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Valdettaro.

Design

Korenoc measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet.

Korenoc has an epoxy composite hull.

Her interior design is by Vismara Yacht Design.

Korenoc also features naval architecture by Vismara Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Korenoc has a fuel capacity of 1,200 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Korenoc flies the flag of the USA.