Krishelle
2001|
Motor Yacht
Krishelle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Intermarine .
Design
Krishelle measures 29.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 166 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Krishelle has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Michael Peters.
Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.
Krishelle also features naval architecture by Intermarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Krishelle has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Krishelle has a fuel capacity of 17,411 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.
She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Krishelle accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Krishelle flies the flag of the USA.