Krishelle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Intermarine .

Design

Krishelle measures 29.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 166 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Krishelle has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Michael Peters.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Krishelle also features naval architecture by Intermarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Krishelle has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Krishelle has a fuel capacity of 17,411 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Krishelle accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Krishelle flies the flag of the USA.