Kriss is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2007.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Kriss measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.47 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 330 tonnes.

Kriss has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.

Kriss also features naval architecture by J.H.F. Rogers.

Performance and Capabilities

Kriss has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Kriss has a fuel capacity of 57,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,734 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kriss accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Kriss has a hull NB of 6339.