Kriss
1974|
Motor Yacht
Kriss is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2007.
Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.
Design
Kriss measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.47 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 330 tonnes.
Kriss has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.
Kriss also features naval architecture by J.H.F. Rogers.
Performance and Capabilities
Kriss has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Kriss has a fuel capacity of 57,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,734 litres.
She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Kriss accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Kriss has a hull NB of 6339.