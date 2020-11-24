Read online now
Length 32.92m
Year 2002

Kristina

2002

Motor Yacht

Kristina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Viking.

Design

Kristina measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 215 tonnes.

Kristina has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Kristina has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Kristina accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

22Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.01m

crew:

3

draft:

1.96m
