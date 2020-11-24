Length 32.92m
Year 2002
Kristina
2002|
Motor Yacht
Kristina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Viking.
Design
Kristina measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 215 tonnes.
Kristina has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Kristina has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Kristina accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.