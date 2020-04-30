Krisujen is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2006.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Krisujen measures 38.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.38 metres and a beam of 7.22 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 271 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Krisujen has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Patrick Knowles.

Krisujen also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Krisujen has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Krisujen is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2006.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Krisujen measures 38.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.38 metres and a beam of 7.22 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 271 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Krisujen has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Patrick Knowles.

Krisujen also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Krisujen has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Krisujen has a fuel capacity of 39,490 litres, and a water capacity of 7,800 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Krisujen accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Krisujen has a hull NB of 742.

Krisujen is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.