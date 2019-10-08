KS007 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2012 by Kingship Marine, in China.

KS007 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2012 by Kingship Marine, in China.

Kingship Marine is Asia’s first shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury steel and aluminium superyachts. Working with world-class names in yacht design and engineering, Kingship’s skilled craftsmen build each vessel to Lloyd’s and MCA class.

Design

KS007 measures 41.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.45 feet and a beam of 8.60 feet.

KS007 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Model

KS007 is a semi-custom Classic 138 model.

Performance and Capabilities

KS007 has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines.

KS007 has a fuel capacity of 57,852 litres, and a water capacity of 10,817 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

KS007 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

KS007 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is KS007.

KS007 is a Lloyds class yacht.