Kuikila
2011|
Motor Yacht
Kuikila is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Pershing and most recently refitted in 2015.
Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.
Design
Kuikila measures 35.07 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 7.21 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes.Her exterior design and interior design is by Fulvio de Simoni.
Performance and Capabilities
Kuikila has a cruising speed of 42.00 knots.
Kuikila has a fuel capacity of 16,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 270 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Kuikila accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.