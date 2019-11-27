Kuikila is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Pershing and most recently refitted in 2015.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Kuikila measures 35.07 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 7.21 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Fulvio de Simoni.

Kuikila has a cruising speed of 42.00 knots.

Kuikila has a fuel capacity of 16,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 270 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kuikila accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.