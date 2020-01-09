Kwikumat is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Kwikumat is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Kwikumat measures 57.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 10.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,056 tonnes.

Kwikumat has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Kwikumat has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Kwikumat has a fuel capacity of 118,000 litres, and a water capacity of 28,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Kwikumat accommodates up to 12 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Kwikumat has a hull NB of 6464.