Kwikumat
2003|
Motor Yacht
Kwikumat is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Abeking & Rasmussen.
Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.
Design
Kwikumat measures 57.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 10.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,056 tonnes.
Kwikumat has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Abeking & Rasmussen.
Performance and Capabilities
Kwikumat has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Kwikumat has a fuel capacity of 118,000 litres, and a water capacity of 28,000 litres.
Kwikumat has a fuel capacity of 118,000 litres, and a water capacity of 28,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Kwikumat accommodates up to 12 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.
Other Specifications
Kwikumat has a hull NB of 6464.