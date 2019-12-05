L' Aldebaran is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Codecasa.

L' Aldebaran is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Codecasa.

Design

L' Aldebaran measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.

L' Aldebaran has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

L' Aldebaran also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

L' Aldebaran has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

L' Aldebaran has a fuel capacity of 61,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

L' Aldebaran accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

L' Aldebaran has a hull NB of F.64.