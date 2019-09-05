Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 28.27m
Year 2004

L Esperance

2004

|

Motor Yacht

L Esperance is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Overmarine .

Design

L Esperance measures 28.27 feet in length.

L Esperance has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

L Esperance is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.

Other yachts based on this Mangusta 92 semi-custom model include: Little Saf, Kampai, Enzo, Bear Market, Mac 1, My Kampai, Soleluna, Melody Nelson, Soan, Five Stars, Chill Out.

Performance and Capabilities

L Esperance has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

L Esperance accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

34Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

-

crew:

3

draft:

-
Other Overmarine yachts
Related News