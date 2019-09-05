L Esperance is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Overmarine .

Design

L Esperance measures 28.27 feet in length.

L Esperance has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

L Esperance is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.

Other yachts based on this Mangusta 92 semi-custom model include: Little Saf, Kampai, Enzo, Bear Market, Mac 1, My Kampai, Soleluna, Melody Nelson, Soan, Five Stars, Chill Out.

Performance and Capabilities

L Esperance has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

L Esperance accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.