La Alteana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

La Alteana measures 32.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 6.69 metres.

La Alteana has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

La Alteana also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

La Alteana has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

La Alteana has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

La Alteana accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.